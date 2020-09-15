Danica Patrick Flaunts Her Bikini Body As She Dives Head First Into A Swimming Pool

Race car driver Danica Patrick is still giving off summer vibes, and she shared her fun in the sun with her adoring fans on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. The brunette beauty showed some skin as she rocked a racy ensemble.

In the first snap, Danica is seen diving head first into a swimming pool. She’s almost completely upside down with her hands already under the water and her feet above her. She rocks a skimpy little bikini for swim session. The top clung tightly around her chest as it showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around the curves of her hips and showcased her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display.

In the video that accompanied the pic, Danica is seen jumping into the pool and then swims to the opposite end as her dog runs after her. She then paddles back toward the camera and pops out of the water while rubbing the moisture from her face and beaming a huge smile.

She wore her long, dark hair pushed back behind her head in wet strands as she showed off her aquatic skills.

Danica currently boasts over 779,000 followers on the platform, many of which wasted no time showing their appreciation for the update by clicking the like button more than 3,800 times within the first 33 minutes after it was posted to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 100 remarks about the upload during that time.

“Looks like fun, enjoy your swim and your day, one follower stated.

“Gotta be the best smile to ever don a race helmet,” a third user gushed.

“How how are so stunning. Seriously, miss seeing you on the track with the gorgeous brown hair and big doe eyes. You’re a true inspiration,” a third person wrote.

“You should consider taking up scuba diving now,” a fourth comment read.

Danica is known for showing off her adventurous side. She’s often seen exploring and pushing her physical limits in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Danica recently piqued the interest of her followers when she shared a video of herself rocking a bikini and a life jacket as she tried out wakesurfing.

She also shared a stunning update from her time on top of a cliff in Lake Powell jump before doing a little cliff diving. That post was a hit among fans. To date, it’s earned more than 41,000 likes and over 800 comments.