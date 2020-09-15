Halloween Trick-Or-Treating Is Still On In New York, New Jersey Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Children in New York and New Jersey will still be allowed to dress in costume and go trick-or-treating door-to-door despite the coronavirus pandemic, NJ.com reported. The rule stands in contrast to one issue on the other side of the country that has forbidden the traditional practice.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week California’s L.A. County announced that kids won’t be able to go door-to-door to solicit candy, arguably the activity most associated with Halloween, and certainly the one children look forward to the most. Officials are concerned that groups of kids and the adults who chaperone them won’t be able to pay attention to social-distancing best practices, nor will the grown-up who hand out candy to the little ones.

As alternatives, the county suggested such things as online pumpkin-carving and costume contests, and drive-through parades.

On the other coast, however, Halloween will go forward as usual.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said this week that he’ll offer “advice and guidance” about how Halloween should be handled. But as for trick-or-treating, he has no intention of banning it.

“I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door to door. I don’t think that’s appropriate. You have neighbors. If you want to go knock on your neighbors’ door, God bless you. I’m not going to tell you not to,” he said.

JillWellington / Getty Images

Across the state border in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy didn’t address trick-or-treating directly, but still seemed to obliquely suggest that it’s not off the table.

“Obviously, it’s not gonna be a normal Halloween. We’re gonna have to do things very carefully. I’m sure we’re gonna have protocols that we’ll come to. And God willing, the virus stays under control,” Murphy said, without specifying what those protocols will be.

Of course, California, New York and New Jersey are just three examples of how jurisdictions across the country will be handling the coronavirus pandemic as it relates to the Halloween season. So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not issued specific guidelines.

As USA Today reported, Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health and UC Davis Children’s Hospital, says that parents should look for alternatives to traditional door-to-door trick-or treating. He notes that he doesn’t think kids will be able to maintain social distancing, and that while many of them will be wearing masks, they aren’t foolproof.

“I just don’t see how it’s feasible to do this safely,” he said.

Arizona mom Carrie Ware, however, says that parents should be able to decide for themselves whether or not they’ll take their kids out.

“Enough is enough,” she said.