Kim Kardashian Seductively Poses In Sexy, Low-Cut Leather Romper & Gray Boots

Kim Kardashian stunned her numerous fans on Tuesday with an amazingly fashionable look, posing in her expansive closet in front of the mirror. Sharing the look on her Instagram feed, the mother-of-four garnered a slew of support from her 188.8 million followers who raved about her outfit.

In the shot, Kim knelt on the floor, sitting back on her heels. She was situated on a light beige rug and took the photo with her phone in her left hand. She had her right arm lifted, with her hand positioned lightly under her hair.

For her outfit, Kim wore a black leather sleeveless romper, with a plunging neckline that alluringly displayed her décolletage. Accentuating her sleek figure was a built-in belt that cinched her waist. The romper’s short length showed off her toned legs. To complete the look, the 39-year-old wore gray suede boots that hit just below the knee and had wedge heels. Situated in front of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was an on-trend mini black bag.

To complement the seductively stylish look, Kim wore her signature long, dark locks in tousled beachy waves that draped over her shoulders and fell down her arms. Behind her was an abundance of chic pieces from Kim’s collection, seemingly organized according to color and neatly arranged.

Kim only recently posted the snap, but much appreciation for the post poured in in under an hour, with multiple users commenting and posting fire, heart eyes, and red heart emoji. The upload racked up more than 500,000 likes and over 3,900 comments from many who not only loved her stylish look, but also celebrated her beauty.

“Queen things only,” one fan noted, adding multiple fire emoji to their comment.

“You are so beautiful,” a user commented, adding a pink heart symbol to indicate their admiration.

“LOVE THAT LOOK!!!!!!!!!” exclaimed a follower, very enthused about the reality star’s aesthetic.

“How can I get your Boots? I LOVE it!” gushed an admirer, loving the TV star’s style.

This isn’t the first time Kim has displayed her keen fashion sense, as The Inquisitr previously reported her tribute to famed French fashion designer Thierry Mugler on September 2. In that epic update, Kim tried on four different iconic outfits by the designer and interchanged the images with an original showcase of the looks. From a strappy black bikini to a Grecian goddess sheath, Kim affectionately exhibited her love of high fashion in the photo series and delighted fans in the process.