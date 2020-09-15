WWE News: Veteran Superstar Signs New Contract And Ends Speculation About Joining AEW

In an interview with BT Sports, by way of WrestlingNews.co, Jeff Hardy confirmed that he has signed a new deal with WWE. This should end speculation about the superstar leaving the company to join his brother, Matt Hardy, in AEW.

According to Hardy, being able to use his “No More Words” theme song again was key to his decision. He made sure this clause was included before he put pen to paper. The superstar also opened up about why being able to enter the ring to the song is important to him.

“That was the deal for me re-signing. That’s gonna be the ticket when we get back in front of crowds. That’s going to boost me even more. To hear that music again…I think the Hardy Boyz music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy.”

As the report highlighted, Hardy only had a year left on his previous contract. The veteran had time added on to his deal due to spending most of 2019 on the sidelines due to an injury and personal troubles, which were brought up in his recent storyline with Sheamus.

It is believed that the reason for Hardy’s current push was to give him an incentive to stay in WWE. He’s the current Intercontinental Champion and enjoying success on Friday Night SmackDown.

Vince McMahon was reportedly wary of the veteran potentially joining AEW, which would have added more star power to the competition’s roster if he chose to join.

As noted by WrestlingNews.co in a follow-up report, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that a Hardy Boyz reunion is likely years away. According to the journalist, WWE tends to sign performers to long-term deals, which will keep Hardy there for at least another three to five years.

The latest development should also dispel rumors that McMahon wanted to bury the superstar. As The Inquisitr previously documented, there were reports which stated the veteran wasn’t in the company by choice and the chairman wanted to crush his momentum before he went elsewhere.

The news of the performer re-signing might not come as a shock to most fans. He has been vocal about his ambitions in McMahon’s company recently after all.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Intercontinental Champion expressed his desire to change his gimmick and feud with Bray Wyatt. One of the clauses of his new extension could be the ability to bring back his Willow alter-ego.