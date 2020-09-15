Devin Brugman Wows In Yoga Attire While On Vacation In Mexico

Devin Brugman wowed her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a new image of herself which she uploaded on Tuesday, September 15.

The 29-year-old was photographed at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, a Rosewood resort near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Devin positioned herself in the center of the frame as a white building and a large palm tree filled the background behind her.

The model stood face-front and posed candidly with one arm by her side and the other raised up to her shoulder. She gave off a mysterious air with a natural pout on her face and her eyes hidden behind large black sunglasses.

Devin’s long brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled in a low-hanging ponytail. Her killer curves seemed to demand her admirers’ attention most, as she showed off her figure in a revealing ensemble from Alo Yoga.

The beauty wore a black sports bra that looked to be made out of a soft, stretch material. The garment was designed with two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, and two cups that gave way to a view of cleavage.

She teamed the bra with a pair of black mesh biker shorts that highlighted her hips, while the high-waisted design drew the eye to her sculpted midriff.

Devin accessorized the casual-yet-sexy look with a few staple pieces of jewelry, including her go-to gold necklace, and a pair of hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, she suggested that she was a fan of palm trees that resembled “giant pineapples.” She also tagged Alo Yoga’s Instagram handle.

So far, more than 8,300 fans have liked the image, which went live a little over three hours ago. An additional 50 users headed to the comments section to praise the model on her form, her good looks, and her choice of attire.

“You look amazingly beautiful,” one person wrote, adding a single red heart at the end of their compliment.

“Very hot and so beautiful,” chimed in a second admirer.

“This bra,” a third user added, following their words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“So pretty,” asserted a fourth individual.

Devin has tantalized her fans nearly every day this month with sizzling updates. On September 12, she shared a photo in which she rocked a strapless animal-print bikini that displayed her insane curves, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has garnered more than 32,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her fans.