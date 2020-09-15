Kindly Myers Showcases Her Pert Derriere & Sideboob In A Smoking-Hot Bikini: ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’

Kindly Myers enlisted the help of her friend, Ainsley Rae, to make her most recent Instagram share even hotter. The September 15 upload was composed of two images that saw the Playboy bombshell in a skimpy bikini.

The first photo in the series captured the two ladies posed together against a light blue wall and wood panels. A geotag in the post jokingly suggested that the ladies were “in your dreams,” and in the caption, Kindly reminded her audience to be careful what they wish for because they just might get it. Ainsley faced her chest forward while Kindly posed with her backside facing the camera. Kindly looked over her shoulder with a seductive stare and used one hand to tug at the waistband of her suit.

Kindly looked like she was ready for a swim as she sported a skimpy string bikini in a shimmery, blue hue. The two-piece set included a classic triangle style top that flaunted her toned shoulders and arms. It had impossibly small cups that allowed her ample assets to come spilling out of the bottom and side. The garment’s string was tight across her rib cage and allowed Kindly to show off her tiny midsection, which was partially obscured by her arm.

The bottoms were equally revealing and boasted the same material and color. She was able to showcase her pert derriere and sculpted thighs thanks to its high design. The sides had a set of thin strings that were tied above her hips, further accentuating her tiny midsection and hourglass curves.

Ainsley sported a brown bikini with a bandeau top that hardly contained her bust while a set of thin straps that fell near her biceps. Ainsley’s bottoms were just as hot, and the high cut treated fans to a great look at her bronze legs.

The second photo in the deck saw the ladies switch poses while Kindly faced her chest forward, and Ainsley showed off her peachy posterior. The front-facing angle revealed Kindly’s sexy accessories, which included a dainty silver necklace and a navel piercing to match. She styled her flowing mane with a middle part and loose, mermaid spirals. The third image in the deck was almost identical to the first.

The upload has quickly captured the attention of fans, and it’s been double-tapped more than 10,000 times in five hours. An additional 230-plus social media users flocked to the comments section to show their admiration.

“What more could you wish for beautiful,” one social media user gushed, adding a series of flames.

“Well dang I hope so I’ve been wishing for a dinner date with U for a long time now,” another fan wrote, referencing her caption.

“You’re Beautifully Sexy, Positively Hot… Super Beautiful Girls… But i love you, Kindly….” one more chimed in.