Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Pink Lingerie

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 1.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot selfie in which she rocked a pink lingerie set. The ensemble was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and Alexa made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, in case her followers were interested.

The bra she wore was crafted from hot pink lace, and the cups hugged her ample assets, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The garment had an underwire that provided support, and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The bra also featured two thin pieces of fabric that arched over the tops of her breasts, adding an extra detail and giving the piece a bit of a peek-a-boo vibe.

She paired the bra with equally skimpy bottoms that left little to the imagination. A patch of fabric crafted from the same colorful lace material covered up any NSFW areas, and two sets of straps stretched around her sides, one right at her hips and one slightly above them. Her toned stomach was on full display in the look, as were several inches of her sculpted thighs.

Alexa finished off the lingerie set with a garter belt. The waistband of the piece was right at her natural waist, stretching across her belly button, and featured four triangles of lace with scalloped edges extending down from the waistband. Thin straps dangled down her pert posterior and thighs, and she posed in front of a mirror to capture the sexy selfie.

Alexa’s blond locks were parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her back in an effortless style, the ends of her tresses brushing her shoulders on one side. She held her phone in one hand, protected by a black case with a nickname on it in gold text, and played with her blond locks with her other hand.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 3,700 likes within just 40 minutes, as well as 91 comments from her fans.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Wow,” another added simply, following the remark with a trio of heart eyes emoji, struck speechless by Alexa’s beauty.

“Wow you’re a beautiful and sexy woman,” a third fan remarked.

