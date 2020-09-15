Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Perky Booty In A Thong Bikini

Natalia Garibotto tantalized her Instagram followers on Tuesday, September 15, with a sizzling-hot post that highlighted her pert derriere. In the new update, the Brazilian bombshell rocked a skimpy bikini set that showcased her incredibly toned physique.

Natalia wore a tiny two-piece swimsuit from Fashion Nova. From what was visible, she sported a minuscule top that had itty-bitty yellow cups that barely contained her voluptuous breasts. From the side angle, the piece showed a glimpse of sideboob, which made some viewers happy. White straps provided support for the garment, which went over her shoulders and around her back.

She sported matching thong bikini bottoms that perfectly showcased her round posterior. The style helped accentuate her toned midsection. The thin waistband hugged her slim waist, highlighting her curvy hips. The back of the clothing showed a small piece of triangle-shaped fabric that covered her privates. The color of her bathing suit made her bronze tan pop.

Natalia was clad in her scanty attire in a lounge area overlooking the ocean. In the first snapshot, she sat on the backrest of a lounge chair with her toned backside directed to the camera, making her booty the main focus of the shot. Her thighs were apart, and her knees bent as she looked to the side with a smile on her face.

In the second picture, Natalia was seen lounging on the cushioned chair. She lay on her stomach with her head resting on her left hand. Her right arm, on the other hand, rested on the flat surface. She was smiling as if she was content with her day. Her background featured breathtaking views of the calm sea and the blue sky filled with clouds.

The third image showed Natalia in a similar pose as the first pic. Instead of facing the photographer, she gazed at the beach in front of her. She raised both arms to her head, touching her hair.

The internet personality sported dainty stud earrings, a necklace, and a watch with her beach day attire and completed her look by painting her nails with pink nail polish. For the occasion, she tied her long locks into a high bun.

In the caption, Natalia tagged Fashion Nova as her outfit sponsor. She also urged her followers to drop a peach emoji for a chance to win money. In less than a day, the latest upload managed to accrue more than 23,800 likes and upward of 1,200 comments.

“I need that tan! You are lovely, and you look so hot!” a fan commented.

“I like the scenic place, but I love looking at you more,” added another admirer.