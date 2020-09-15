Nazanin Mandi Flaunts Figure In Revealing Jumpsuit: ‘Scoliosis Queeninnn’

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to show off her fabulous figure on Tuesday. The model shared a series of photos that featured her rocking a formfitting Savage Fenty jumpsuit. In addition to showing off her fit physique, she also showed her followers what her scoliosis looked like in the outfit, which had a low-cut, open back.

Nazanin’s jumpsuit was no ordinary one. The ensemble featured a low-cut neckline and a sexy cutout section on the front that showcased her taut abs. The top portion of the outfit featured a drawstring in between her breasts. The string was tied into a loopy bow, which drew the eye to her chest. The bottoms also had a drawstring in the center which was also tied into a bow. Slender shoulder straps that crossed on her back.

Nazanin added some bling to the outfit with a studded collar necklace. She also wore a bold red polish on her nails.

The post consisted of three photos. In each of them, Nazanin gave her followers a nice look at her body from all angles.

In the first frame, Nazanin showcased her backside in the ensemble. A slight curve in her spine was visible. With her hands on her hips and one leg in front of the other, she put her hourglass figure on display. The smooth skin on her shapely back was a focal point. Her shapely hips were also hard to miss.

Nazanin faced the camera in the second picture, which captured her entire body. She gave the camera a serious look while she stood with one hip cocked to the side.

The populate influencer turned up the heat in the third slide. With her eyes closed, she ran her hands in her hair while she wore a seductive expression on her face.

In the caption, she tagged the brand of the jumpsuit while also making reference to her scoliosis.

Her fans seemed to love the post, and more than 16,000 of them hit the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens of followers flocked to the comments section to dole out the compliments, with many thanking her for bringing attention to the condition.

“scoliosis all day! chronic pain never looked so stunning,” joked one admirer.

“BEYOND BEAUTIFUL!!! Serious inspiration in every way,” a second Instagram user added.

“yesss woman!! You are intelligent, strong, and beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

Not too long ago, the model shared a collection of snapshots that saw her posing nude in bed, which her fans also loved.