Bethany Lily April Sizzles In Skimpy Lace Bikini While Rinsing Off In An Outdoor Shower

On Tuesday, September 15, British model Bethany Lily April uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 3.2 million followers to enjoy.

In the first image, the 24-year-old stood underneath an outdoor shower at a beach. A body of water and people in lounge chairs can be seen in the background. Bethany raised one of her arms above her head and arched her back. She closed her eyes and lifted up her chin with a relaxed expression on her face.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy peach-colored bikini with lace detailing that showcased her ample cleavage and toned midsection. The social media sensation kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a delicate pendant necklace.

The following photo showed Bethany rinsing off with water cascading onto her chest. She rested her hand on the shower and turned her neck to look off into the distance.

For the photo shoot, the bombshell slicked back her wet hair, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption, Bethany seemed to be stating that she felt “[f]resh and so clean” from her shower. She also gave her followers well wishes.

The provocative photos soon racked up more than 25,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So lovely babe,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Wowzas! Looking like an absolute goddess @bethanylilyapril! The most beautiful girl on insta,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Again you won my heart. So pretty you are so gorgeous you are. You are just amazing. I haven’t seen anyone more beautiful than you,” remarked another admirer.

“Why are you so beautiful. I couldn’t take my eyes off you,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Bethany graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she opted to go braless while wearing an open cardigan. That post has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.