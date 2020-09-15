Kate Bock Stuns In Simple Yet Elegant Photos On Instagram

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Bock shared a series of three water-side pictures on her Instagram account for her 715,000 followers. Two out of the three pictures, which Bock tagged the location in Water Mill, New York, were edited in a black and white filter. Each of the photos show off her slim and toned figure.

In the first picture, Bock smiled softly as she leaned casually against the railing of a boat with the water as her chosen backdrop. The Canadian model, who debuted in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2013, looked directly into the camera with a relaxed expression on her face. The wind blew her hair slightly, which was partially covered with a baseball cap.

Bock also rocked a pair of high-waisted white pants, which rested just above her belly button. She only wore a stripped bikini as a top, allowing her fans to admire her slim figure. A pair of glasses hung from a chain around her neck alongside a couple of necklaces.

In the second picture, the only one taken in color, Bock sits with her knees drawn towards her chest as one arm lies across her shins. She smiled while looking off into the distance with her left arm exposing two small gold chains.

The final photo Bock posted gives her followers an up close and personal view of her tone body. The black and white image is a zoomed in shot of her chest and tummy, which shows her sculpted abs. A pair of sunglasses is also featured in the shot, and appears to be attached to a diamond-studded chain.

“today I’m on my third coffee and reminiscing about this beautiful day cruising on the water. Happy Tuesday,” Bock captioned the post, which was shown a great deal of love from numerous followers, and can be viewed here.

“Such an angel!” one follower commented.

“Gorgeous,” another fan stated.

“Perfect view,” one follower admitted.

“How are you so perfect??” yet another person gushed.

The series of pictures received nearly 6,000 likes, including one from her current boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love, within the first three hours it was made available.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Bock’s fans are accustomed to the model sharing her stunning figure on her account, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Bock also made sure to tag various companies based on the brands she was sporting in the post, including an eyewear brand, a swimwear retail company, and the photographer who captured the shots.