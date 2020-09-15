Andreane Chamberland Sizzles In A Revealing Pink Bikini While Posing With A Flamingo Pool Float

Canadian hottie Andreane Chamberland went scantily clad in a brand new Instagram post this week. The model flashed her fantastic figure as she looked ready to hit the swimming pool.

In the sexy shot, Andreane looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a soft pink bikini. The top featured a square neckline and included a daring cutout in the middle that exposed her abundant cleavage. The thin straps also flaunted her arms.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped closely around her petite waist and rested high on her curvy hips as they accentuated her flat tummy and toned abs. Fans also got a small peek at her lean thighs in the shot. She accessorized the look with a large half moon pendant and chain around her neck and a ring on her finger.

Andreane posed standing inside of a flamingo pool float. She held the neck of the inflatable animal with one hand as her other arm hung at her side. She pushed her hip out slightly while giving a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the shot, a bright blue sky could be seen through some tall trees. Pink flowers and other foliage could be seen behind her as well.

She wore her long hair parted to the side. The blond locks were styled in voluminous waves that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Andreane’s 539,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 6,000 times in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 170 messages during that time.

“Beautiful mermaid, gorgeous like always,” one follower stated.

“Always beautiful angel,” another wrote.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous and look amazing in pink and sexy in that bikini,” a third social media user gushed.

“Flamingo beauty with sexiest abs legs n beautiful pair of huge eyes,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her gym-honed curves while sporting sexy outfits such as tight workout gear, racy lingerie, and scanty bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a tight sports bra and a pair of form-fitting leggings as she posed in front of a white vanity mirror. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 9,300 likes and over 300 comments.