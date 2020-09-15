‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday: Bill Pledges His Devotion To Katie & Vows To Win Her Back

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, September 14 features Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) who was impressed by Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) who had closed two radio station purchases without him. He thanked him for picking up the slack, per Soap Central. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) teased that his father’s mind had been too occupied with two women. Justin thought that Bill had professed his love for Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) only. Wyatt explained that Justin needed to catch up on the latest developments.

Bill said that although he believed that he and Brooke could be happy together, there was also his Katie Logan (Heather Tom). He wanted to have a life with her and Will. She was the only woman who had taught him the importance of commitment and settling down. He didn’t want to give that up. Justin questioned if he was settling for Katie because Brooke was not available.

The media mogul denied that possibility. He felt Katie was more right for him than any other woman, including Brooke. He wanted to be worthy of her and needed to earn her trust back.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Bill takes control of his own “destiny” and professes his commitment to one special woman. pic.twitter.com/LXcEr1LemJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 14, 2020

Later, after he told Justin to take the day off, Bill made his way to Forrester Creations. He found Katie in the design office and told her that she took his breath away. He launched into a speech about how much he missed her and their life together. He would never stop being sorry for ruining everything between them. Katie was also sorry that he kissed Brooke.

The youngest Logan sister said that there was a part of her that was telling her to let go of her pride and to reunite her family but she wasn’t ready for that step yet. Bill took heart that she wasn’t ready “yet.” As seen in the above image, he pledged his devotion to Katie and swore that he would work hard to win her back.

What do you think Ridge will do? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/plgMi4vnUD — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 14, 2020

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) warned get Brooke that Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) wanted to have another wedding ceremony. Brooke couldn’t believe that he was even considering it because he belonged with her. She said that she would always love him. The dressmaker said that he also loved her. However, he could not let go of overhearing her say those same words to Bill.

Brooke felt that the only reason Shauna desired a vow renewal was so that she could keep her claws in the dressmaker. As seen in the above image, she asked Ridge not to go through with the wedding. She longed to have him back and believed that they would soon reunite.