Anna Nystrom Flashes Her Killer Legs In A Bold Pink Miniskirt & Cleavage-Baring Top

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom treated her fans to another revealing Instagram snapshot on Tuesday afternoon. The model showcased her killer legs as she rocked a racy ensemble.

In the snap, Anna looked drop dead gorgeous as she wore a bold pink miniskirt that wrapped around her petite waist and hugged her curvy hips while exposing her long, lean legs.

She added a white blouse with long, flowing sleeves. The shirt tied around the midsection and boasted a plunging neckline that showcased her abundant cleavage. She accessorized the style with a chain and pendant around her neck and a pair of black, strappy heels.

Anna stood on a walkway in the middle of a stunning garden. She pushed her hip out and rested her arms near her waist while she looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

In the background, a sunlit sky could be seen behind a plethora of lush green foliage while pink flowers grew behind her. In the caption of the post, she revealed how much she loved the scenery around her. She also geotagged her location as Marbella, Spain.

She wore her blond hair parted in the center. The long locks were styled voluminous waves that she pushed over both of her shoulders.

Anna has accumulated more than 8.5 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t waste any time showing their appreciation for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 22,000 times in less than an hour after it was published to her account.

Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 250 remarks about the snap during that time.

“Stunning as always,” one follower wrote.

“You look amazing,” another stated.

“Wow I love the flowers,” a third social media user gushed.

“This is gorgeous and I love the way you look in this outfit so much. You look stunning as always. You are just so beautiful and glow in every pic you post.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online pics. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight dresses in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she flashed her fit figure in a white dress with a floral print and a sweetheart neckline. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has raked in more than 91,000 likes and over 670 comments.