Larsa Pippen Flaunts Hourglass Curves In New Video From ‘Maxim’ France Photoshoot

Larsa Pippen shared an artistic video of herself from her recent Maxim France photoshoot, and her Instagram fans appreciated the behind-the-scenes look.

In the black-and-white clip, Larsa started at night, poolside. She wore a strappy black lingerie set with a garter belt and matching high-heeled sandals. A nostalgic song played in the background. Larsa’s hair fell in beachy waves down her back from a center part. The camera zoomed in and then out and back in on the mother of four as she struck a pose.

The next scenes switched to Larsa wearing a white thong one-piece swimsuit with several mesh insets that showcased her pert derriere and voluptuous curves. She wore tiny sunglasses, and her long straight hair hung to her waist from a high ponytail. Light-colored high-heels completed the sexy look. The model lounged beside the pool in front of a large mirror, and the effect revealed the outfit from both the front and the back. A necklace and earrings completed the look.

Another moment showed Larsa wearing the sheer black lace and white pearl dress that ended up being the outfit she had on for the magazine’s cover. Her mane was piled atop her head in a messy bun with tendrils framing her face.

Later frames featured Larsa inside the pool with black bottoms and nothing on top, using her arms to protect her modesty. She wore a strand of pearls around her neck and thick bracelets around her wrists. Her hair was in several braids. As the camera pulled back, the model moved her arms to the side and dipped lower into the water. The final frame switched back to the model wearing the first outfit, and the short film changed to color.

The video received more than 61,000 views and nearly 1,700 likes. Dozens of Instagram users also took a moment to leave an uplifting comment for Larsa.

“How do you even exist? My goodness… you are hot,” declared one devotee who also included flames and red roses to complete the thought.

“You look amazing, woman. Well done,” a second fan complimented, adding red heart-eyed and kiss emoji.

“You look absolutely stunning! Killing it,” exclaimed a third follower.

“Beautiful photoshoot, great work by all. You looked amazing,” a fourth Instagram user replied.

Larsa regularly updates her social media with photos of herself modeling, as well as family moments with her children, which her followers seem to enjoy. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared the Maxim France cover, where she modeled the sheer lace gown.