Laura Marie Showcases Her Bombshell Body In A Long-Sleeved Pink Bikini On Instagram

Curvaceous hottie Laura Marie took to her Instagram account on Monday night to share another revealing photo of herself with her adoring fans. The model showcased her bombshell body as she gushed over her ensemble in the caption of the post.

In the racy pic, Laura looked hotter than ever as she opted for a long-sleeved pink bikini. The top featured a knotted element in the front and a scooped neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage. The garment’s sheer sleeves also gave fans a small peek at her toned arms underneath.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips as they hugged her petite waist closely and accentuated her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Laura posed in front of a wooden wall. She pushed her hip out dramatically and placed one foot in front of the other while standing on the tips of her toes. She had her shoulders pulled back and wore a steamy expression on her face.

Next to her, a large gray vase filled with brown branches could be seen. Behind her, a white flower was also visible.

She wore her dark hair parted in the center. The long locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Laura’s over 1.4 million didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,700 times within the first 14 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 150 remarks about the pic during that time.

“How beautiful you look I love you,” one follower stated.

“You’re looking marvellous [sic],” another stated.

“Wow! You are super gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Love the long sleeve look. That powerful pink is a great choice too! Always looking classy!” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her show off her fit figure in skimpy outfits online. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight workout gear in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently drew the attention of her followers when she posed in a barely there black and white string bikini as she flaunted her round booty. To date, that post has pulled in more than 10,000 likes and over 160 comments.