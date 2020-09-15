Hunter McGrady Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Skintight Activewear: ‘Serving You 80’s Retro Workout Vibes’

On Tuesday, September 15, American model Hunter McGrady shared a stunning snap with her 695,000 Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 27-year-old posing outside on a clear day in front of gorgeous green foliage. She sat perched on the top of a metal bench. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model spread her legs and bent her knees, as she rested her hands in between her thighs. Hunter tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

The social media sensation flaunted her incredible curves in skintight activewear from dancer Maddie Ziegler’s Fabletics collection. The set featured a neon green sports bra with black accents and a pair of high-waisted gray leggings. Hunter also wore a light gray sweatshirt over her shoulders. She finished off the sporty look with black tennis shoes, a delicate necklace, numerous rings, and two bracelets worn on her right wrist.

For the photo, the bombshell pulled back her hair in a ponytail with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

In the caption of the post, Hunter noted that her ensemble is similar to workout outfits of the 1980s. She also stated that her sweatshirt was adorned with various quotes. She then proceeded to let her followers know that Fabletics was offering discounted leggings to those who sign up for the company’s VIP program.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 2,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Very beautiful lady,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart and fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“You’re so cute. Love your attitude lady,” added a different devotee, along with a single red heart emoji.

“Always beautiful and attractive,” remarked another follower.

“[Beautiful] pic babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Hunter is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture that showed her posing in a closet while wearing a partially unzipped figure-hugging black jumpsuit. That post has been liked over 11,000 times since it was shared.