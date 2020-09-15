Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset As Infidelity Rumors Swirl

After an on-again-off-again relationship, Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from husband Offset.

According to TMZ, the rap star, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, filed the papers in the Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia indicating that she is asking for a no-contest divorce.

Cardi B has been riding high on the success of her latest release “WAP,” but apparently things at home haven’t been going as well.

Cardi and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, have had a tumultuous relationship. After marrying in secret in 2017, rumors of infidelity quickly emerged.

The couple welcomed their daughter Kulture in July 2018, but things continued to deteriorate and the couple took a break. At one point, gossip suggested that Offset had cheated with Nicole Algarin, the mother of his child. She posted screenshots of a conversation that she claims she had with the hip hop artist where he asked for sex.

A short while later, Cardi and Offset were back on again, but not before Cardi said that she had plans to divorce him. To right his wrongs, Offset used the stage at a music festival to create a display with flowers and a cake asking her to take him back.

In December of last year, Cardi explained why she decided to take her husband back despite cheating on her while they were together. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she said that the pair realized that every marriage had its ups and downs and brought in religious figures to pray for their relationship.

“We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world,” she said.

She explained that it was just the physical aspect that hurt her.

“He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most,” she continued.

“Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your a** if you cheat on me,” she said.

Around the same time, she surprised him with a refrigerator stuffed with $100 bills for his birthday, totaling $500,000. She also had her man’s back after she clapped back at critics in July who took issue with Offset’s decision to buy Kulture a pricey Hermes handbag, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

The news of their split comes just a few days shy of what would have been their third anniversary.