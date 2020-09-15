Nina Serebrova Smolders In White Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline

Social media star Nina Serebrova looked chic and sexy in her latest Instagram update. On Tuesday, the model shared some photos that featured her rocking a skintight mini dress with a plunging neckline while she posed outside.

Nina’s dress was made of a stretchy white fabric. The neckline put plenty of her cleavage on display. The flirty number had ruched seams along the sides and down the front, causing it to hug her curves. Four buttons down the center top of the ensemble drew the eyes to her chest. Long sleeves made of a sheer fabric gave it a bit of femininity.

The popular influencer accessorized with gold dangle earrings and a dainty pendant necklace. She wore her hair down with a deep side part. She also sported a pale polish on her nails.

The post included two pictures, which saw Nina sitting outside on a table. A group of shrubs with purple blooms lined the side of a building beside her. A few petals were scattered on the tabletop as well on the ground. The update was tagged at the Palihotel Westwood Village in Los Angeles, California.

The brunette beauty struck a titillating pose in both photos, which were similar. Poised on one hip, Nina crossed her legs, showing off her curvy hips. The pose also put the bare skin on her thighs on display.

Nina gave the camera a sultry look in the first snap. She leaned on one hand while she placed her other hand in her hair. The pose highlighted her hourglass shape.

In the second image, Nina wore a flirty smile on her face as she closed her eyes and tilted her head to the side. The picture was taken from a distance that showed off more of her toned legs.

Nina asked her followers if they liked her dress. Not surprisingly, dozens took the opportunity to let her know just how much they enjoyed it.

“You are absolutely divine in this outfit!!” wrote one admirer.

“Hey sexy lady looking spectacular sweety,” a second fan commented.

“The gorgeousness and cuteness in your pictures are always so damn high,” a third Instagram user added.

“Girl in white. My kind of light,” quipped a fourth fan.

Nina is no stranger to flaunting her fit physique on social media. She often displays her curves in revealing dresses, but she also seems to enjoy showing off plenty of skin in swimsuits. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot in a tiny green bikini.