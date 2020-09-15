Hailey Baldwin Gets Sandy In Shiny Turquoise Shirt & Mini Skirt For Versace

Hailey Baldwin gave fans a glimpse at her fragrance collaboration with Versace in a steamy Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon. The model shared a still shot of herself sprawled out on the beach as she rocked a shiny turquoise cropped shirt and mini skirt combo that did nothing but favors for her lean body.

The camera captured Hailey laying in stone-covered sand at the edge of the stunningly clear ocean. In the background, rocks could be seen in the water, as well as a small waves. The bright sun reflected off the water and cast a bright glow on the model’s tan skin. The photo appeared to have a blue filter over it to match Hailey’s skimpy ensemble.

Hailey’s look included a shimmering and slightly loose-fitting tank top with what looked to be a low neckline. The fabric on her back fell away from her body as the front clung to her bust.

Hailey’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a low-waisted skirt. The shiny material featured several folds and cut off at the top of her thighs, showing off her lean legs.

Hailey wore a few accessories with her outfit, including a thin chain belt that hugged the smallest part of her waist. She also sported a gold bracelet, a necklace, and dangling earrings. Her short hair was slicked back behind her head, appearing to be slightly damp.

Hailey lay back on her elbows and bent her knees, causing her skirt to fall higher on her thighs. She arched her back and popped out her chest in a way that emphasized her hourglass figure. She turned her head to the camera and flashed a piercing gaze.

The photo received more than 128,000 likes in under an hour. Hailey typically has comments limited on her posts, but a few close friends were able to leave compliments for her amazing look in the comments section.

“Incredible!” photographer Alfredo Flores wrote.

“Yessss my queen,” another user added.

“This is amazing!! so proud of you,” a third person declared.

“Oooooh she brought the heat today,” a fourth follower wrote with flames and clapping emoji.

Hailey’s fanbase is always thrilled to see her in whatever she wears, from high fashion streetwear to skimpy bikinis. Earlier this week, she left her followers in awe when she shared a photo of herself on a pool float as she rocked a tiny pink thong bikini.