Josephine Skriver Smolders In Tangerine Swimsuit While Taking Outdoor Shower

Josephine Skriver gave her 6.2 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Tuesday, September 15, in her most recent post. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to upload a smoldering snapshot of herself flaunting her feminine figure in a cheerful swimsuit.

Skriver — who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut this year and snagged Rookie of the Year — posed in a fancy outdoor shower with vertical wood panels and horizontal white stone slabs. According to the geotag, she was at the ÀNI villa, a luxury resort in the Dominican Republic.

The Danish model posed with her back turned to the camera, putting her toned backside on display. She shifted her weight onto the left leg while lifting the opposite heel off the ground, engaging her glute and quad muscles. Skriver looked over her left shoulder to glance at the photographer, keeping a neutral expression.

Skriver wore a tangerine orange one-piece bathing suit that added a pop of color to the shot. It boasted a classic 1990s design, with a deep-cut back, medium, stretchy shoulder straps and a cheeky-cut back.

Skriver pulled her light brown tresses over her right shoulder and wore it parted down the middle.

In the caption, Skriver reinforced the need for more outdoor showers in her life.

Within the first hour, the post has racked up more than 103,000 likes and over 340 messages. Many fans took to the comments section to rave about her killer physique and to praise her overall beauty.

“Girl you look amazing [heart-eyes emoji] please share your workout routine,” one fan raved.

“Jo how do you stay motivated to workout in quarantine,” asked another user, and Skriver responded that her motivation is having a workout buddy — in her case, Jasmine Tookes, with whom she runs a fitness project called JoJa.

However, many others shared that Skriver should consider rocking short hair, as it looked considerably shorter in the picture from this particular angle.

“Manifesting for you to cut your hair in the future [three side eyes] honestly you’d slay,” one said.

“Short hair would suit you so well!!!” chimed in another.

Skriver is no stranger to rocking swimsuit in her Instagram posts. Recently, she shared another image in which she had on an elegant two-piece while posing next to an infinity pool, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. The black suit featured a sporty top with a halter design that narrowed near the neck. She wore a pair of matching bottoms and a black cover-up, which was high on her right side and low on the left where she tied it.