Jordyn Woods Stuns In Tight Leather Corset That Shows Off Her Busty Cleavage

Jordyn Woods posted a sexy photo set to social media site Instagram on Monday, September 14, in which she flaunted her busty chest in a leather corset.

The black corset featured a snakeskin texture and a zipper up the front. The thin straps and scooped neckline showed off plenty of skin along Jordyn’s torso, drawing the eye to her cleavage, chest, and arms. The top included cut outs along the sides that teased a bit of her toned tummy. On her lower half, Jordyn went with a pair of black leather pants that sat low on her hips. They hung slightly loose on her frame yet hugged the curves of her legs. In a few of the snaps, Jordyn added a large overcoat made of a shiny material.

To complete the look, Jordyn wore a pair of knee-high heeled boots with silver zippers up the sides. She accessorized with large, silver hoop earrings, a couple of different necklaces, and a smattering of rings. She wore her thick, dark curls loose and flowing down her back and over her shoulders while also flaunting a set of manicured fingernails.

The post consisted of six separate photos, all taken in front of a brown backdrop. Jordyn struck several sultry poses in her daring outfit while giving her followers a show of her enviable physique.

In the first snap, Jordyn kneeled on the floor with the overcoat shielding much of her body. She appeared to have removed the pants, showing off her bare thighs. She gazed unsmiling at the camera with one hand resting across a knee. In the second slide, Jordyn was pictured up close. The shot amplified her cleavage. In the following photo, she stood against a wall with her thumbs looped in the pockets of her pants. She lifted her chin and posed with her lips slightly parted.

The next couple of snaps showed Jordyn in similar positions to the first two slides, while the final photo featured her up close again with her hair styled in an up-do and her eyes closed. She cupped one hand up to her face.

In the caption of the post, Jordyn told her followers that she was going to leave the photos there and added a kissy face emoji. Her fans gave the photoshoot plenty of love, leaving over 300,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments within the first day.

“It’s the last picture for me sis! Yasssss,” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section.