Jennifer Lopez Reportedly ‘Livid’ At Derek Hough For Joining Tyra Banks And ‘DWTS’

Derek Hough made a return to the show that made him famous, but not everyone his happy about his decision to join Dancing With the Stars. According to OK Magazine, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly furious that Hough has apparently ended his run as a judge on her show, World of Dance.

“Jennifer blew a gasket when she found out about this,” the source said.

That’s not the only thing that reportedly got Lopez riled up.

“She is not only mad at Derek but also livid with Dancing With the Stars new host Tyra Banks. How dare Derek betray Jennifer and World of Dance by doing this!” the source added. “Also, what is Tyra doing poaching Derek away from Jennifer?

According to the outlet, Lopez is so upset that she has even involved her legal team.

“Jennifer can’t believe that Derek’s contract with NBC had a non-compete in it and is screaming at the lawyers. If Tyra wants to play dirty on the dance floor, bring it on,” the insider said.

NBC released a statement saying that Hough’s decision to join the DWTS team doesn’t have any impact on his role on World of Dance. But that doesn’t mean that his role in the fifth season of the competition is assured.

“Jennifer has a long memory and once you go behind her back, she will never trust you again,” the insider said.

One source added that Banks is trying to imitate Lopez’s success by trying to take whatever the Hustlers producer has.

For his part, Hough has expressed excitement about being a host on DWTS, something that his sister Julianne Hough did for several seasons. He likened it to coming home and was excited to relive the memories and experiences that he had on the series the first time around.

Meanwhile, the first episode of the competition aired this week to mixed reviews. As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans showed Banks plenty of love after she completely revamped the series for its 29th season.

Some were disappointed in the decision to fire co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews and criticized the fake audience and loud music. While some of the changes on the show were no doubt due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, other changes, like Banks’ runway walk during the opener, were roundly disliked.

But some fans called it the best year yet and cheered the host, along with the new stage and set.