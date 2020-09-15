Katie Holmes Gives Off Fall Vibes In A Knitted Sweater While Kissing Her New Boyfriend

Katie Holmes was giving off some fall vibes in a chic ensemble as she was spotted hitting the town with her new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr. in New York City.

According to a recent report by The Daily Mail, Katie and Emilio were snapped by the paparazzi as they spent the day together following a hangout session at his Manhattan apartment.

In the photos, Katie — who is the ex-wife of actor Tom Cruise — was spotted wearing a beige knitted sweater. The garment featured a relaxed fit over her lean figure. She also added a pair of straight legged jeans that clung snugly to her curvy hips and tiny waist while accentuating her long, lean legs.

She accessorized the casual style with a pair of black heeled ankle boots. She wore some dark sunglasses on her face, as well as a blue and white mask in order to comply with the state’s mask mandate.

Katie held a drink in her hand and wore a chain and pendant around her neck. She included a thick bracelet on her wrist and a large brown leather handbag, which she had slung over her shoulder. She carried a black reusable grocery bag over her other arm.

Katie wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in loose strands that fell down her back and brushed over both of her shoulders.

She was photographed walking down the street to her new beau’s apartment. The report suggests that she stayed there for five hours before the couple emerged from the building together. They strolled down the street side by side. Later, the pair were seen lowering their masks in order to give each other a kiss.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

The outlet suggests that Katie and Emilio’s romance may have started off with a bit of controversy. Rumors are flying that the actress may have come started dating the NYC city chef while he was still engaged to his former girlfriend, Rachel Emmons.

The report claims that Emilio is said to have ended the engagement via text message after photos of he and Katie together were first published earlier this month.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Katie and Emilio were first link back on September 4 after they were seen together enjoying a casual dinner date. They were later spotted snuggling up close and kissing one another, seemingly confirming there couple status. This marks the actress’ first public relationship since her split with actor Jamie Foxx over a year ago.