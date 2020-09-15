Yaslen Clemente Slays In Sparkly Bikini In Triple Update: ‘Make Yourself A Priority’

Yaslen Clemente captured the attention of many of her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, September 15, with her latest post. The fitness bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to upload a series of pictures in which she rocked a racy bikini that put her shapely body front and center.

The three-picture slideshow featured Clemente sitting sideways on a bed as the camera shot her from a three-quarter angle. All three photos showed her in a similar pose, with the main difference being her facial expression. In the first, she glanced down at the camera with squinty eyes and lips slightly pouted. She smiled brightly for the third shot, while the second captured her looking sideways with lips parted.

Clemente sizzled in a two-piece bathing suit made from a sparkly pale pink material that made her tan complexion stand out. Her bikini top featured itty-bitty triangles did more showing than covering and exposed a set of tan lines.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms with very thin side ties. Clemente pulled them all the way up to her waist, baring her curvy hips. She accessorized her ensemble with similarly colored waist beads that sat around her navel.

In the caption, she reminded her fans to always prioritize themselves. She also shared that her body jewelry was by Roxanne Crystal Jewls. A quick look on its Instagram page revealed the the one Clemente wore in this photo was made with crystal quartz and rose quartz.

The post proved to be an immediate hit with her followers. In under an hour, the slideshow has attracted more than 14,900 likes and upwards of 200 comments. They used the comments section to engage with Clemente and compliment her on her physique and beauty.

“A true goddess, so gorgeous,” one user raved.

“So that’s what they call THICC,” replied another one of her fans.

“My new fav! You killing it!” noted a third user.

“Have a a great day while you continue to be a positive light for others,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

As a fitness influencer and trainer, Clemente often shares posts that showcase her gym-honed physique. Earlier this week, she shared a video made in partnership with Bang Energy drinks in which she struck sultry poses in a reveling outfit, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She was shot indoors while wearing a cropped white top with a plunging neckline, which tied into a large bow. She also had on a pair of stretchy shorts featuring the brand’s colors and monogram.