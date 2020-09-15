Breonna Taylor’s Family, Louisville Reach Multi-Million Dollar Settlement Over EMT’s Death In Police Raid

The family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed in a botched police raid, has reached a settlement with the City of Louisville, CNN reported. The amount is reportedly in the millions, according to a source.

On March 13, 2020, Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was asleep in her bed when three plainclothes officers from the Louisville Police Department executed a so-called “no knock” warrant on her home, looking for suspected drug dealers. During the raid, Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, believing intruders were in the home, fired his weapon, exchanging gunfire with police. Breonna was shot more than 20 times, and died from her wounds. Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly was injured by gunfire, allegedly fired from Walker’s gun; Walker was at one time charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but those charges were later dropped.

Taylor’s family later sued; today, the two parties settled, according to an unidentified source. The family’s attorney, Sam Aguilar, also confirmed that the two sides have reached an agreement.

“The city’s response in this case has been delayed and it’s been frustrating, but the fact that they’ve been willing to sit down and talk significant reform was a step in the right direction and hopefully a turning point,” he said.

David Ryder / Getty Images

The unidentified source said the settlement is a “multi-million dollar” one.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, for his part, declined to confirm the settlement while speaking to a local radio station early on Tuesday.

“I don’t have anything to announce on that at this time,” he said.

Following Taylor’s shooting, protests erupted in multiple cities calling for justice. Specifically, demonstrators want to see the three Louisville police officers involved in the incident criminally charged.

So far, that hasn’t happened, and indeed, appears unlikely to occur any time soon. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been clear that, though an investigation is ongoing, he is not prepared to reveal when or even if any of the officers will be charged.

“My office is continually asked about a timeline regarding the investigation into the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. An investigation, if done properly, cannot follow a specific timeline,” he said.

While Kentucky investigates the case, the FBI is also reportedly investigating this case. Similarly, a grand jury has been empaneled, although no announcements have been made regarding those proceedings.

Only one officer has faced any discipline in relation to the incident: Brett Hankinson was fired in late June for “wantonly and blindly” firing rounds into her apartment.