Laurence Bédard Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Red-And-Black Lace Lingerie

On Tuesday, September 15, Canadian model Laurence Bédard made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers. The 27-year-old noted in the geotag that she had uploaded the post in “[p]aid partnership with the realadamandeve,” which is an adult boutique.

The photo showed Laurence posing in a white-walled room. She sat with her shoulders back and her legs crossed on a black chair. The social media sensation placed one of her hands above her knee and the other on the side of her thigh. She gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

Laurence flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging red bralette with black lace overlay. She paired the tiny top with high-cut underwear that was not completely visible in the shot. The revealing lingerie, which was from Adam & Eve, showcased her incredible cleavage, flat midsection, and toned legs. Her impressive tattoo collection was also put on full display. The model kept the sexy look simple and only accessorized with a delicate gold pendant necklace.

For the photo, the bombshell tucked her hair behind her ears, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white, which complemented her tan skin.

In the caption of the post, Laurence gave her followers a discount code for Adam & Eve.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow! How is someone so amazing,” wrote one fan.

“That is a beautiful woman,” added a different devotee.

“You look beautiful absolutely stunning xxx,” remarked another admirer, along with a red heart emoji.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Laurence has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black bralette and a pair of matching high-waisted underwear. That picture has been liked over 70,000 times since it was shared.