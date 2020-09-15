Kseniya Belousova Flaunts Long Legs In Dangerously High-Cut Swimsuit

Siberian model Kseniya Belousova sent the pulses of her Instagram followers soaring on Tuesday with her latest update. She shared a series of photos that featured her flaunting her long legs in a sexy swimsuit that featured dangerously high-cut legs.

The blond beauty posed beside a swimming pool for the photos, of which three were shared. Her swimsuit was made of a tropical floral fabric that included shades of bright pink and green. The high-cut legs gave her the perfect opportunity to showcase her long, lean pins. The bathing suit also had a plunging neckline that called attention to her cleavage.

Kseniya’s hair was styled straight with a middle part. For accessories, she opted to go with a pair of gold dangle earrings, a bracelet and several rings.

In the first picture, Kseniya stood near the edge of the pool under a canopy. Poised on one foot with her toes pointed, she bent her other knee, putting her pins and the curve of her hips on display. She held one hand on the canopy over her head while she pulled up on one side of the bottom of the swimsuit. She gave the camera a sultry gaze.

The remaining images were similar in that they captured Kseniya relaxing on a white lounge chair. In one snap, the model was on her side, ans she leaned on one hand while looking at the lens. The pose gave her fans a peek at there cleavage as well as showing off the bare skin on her hips.

The last picture saw Kseniya on her side as she rested her head in her palm. She looked at the camera with a smile on her face. With one leg over the other, she flaunted her shapely thighs and hips.

Many of the comments came from fans who did not write in English, but a few of Kseniya’s English-speaking fans chimed in. They all seemed to be in agreement that she looked stunning in the snapshots.

“Breathtakingly GORGEOUS and incredibly SEXY! Love your smile,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Beautiful smile!!! You’re so pretty!! Have a great day!!” gushed a second follower.

“A killer body,” added a third admirer.

“You look wonderful,” a fourth comment read.

With such a fabulous figure, it does not take much for Kseniya to look incredible in whatever she decides to wear. Last week, she shared an update that saw her flaunting her curves in a sequined mini dress that featured an asymmetrical hemline.