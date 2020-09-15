Lauren Dascalo Rocks Sheer Bra & Tight Jeans In Stunning Candid Photo

Lauren Dascalo showed off her natural beauty in her latest Instagram post. The babe shared a candid photo of herself laughing as she rocked a sheer bra paired with skintight jeans that flaunted her insane abs. The ensemble did nothing but favors for her curves and certainly drove fans wild.

Lauren’s look included a demi-cut bra made of a somewhat see-through sheer material and covered in thick black stripes. The low-cut neckline did little to cover her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. The fabric clung to her bust and appeared to dip low on the sides, so a bit of sideboob was exposed.

Lauren’s rock-hard abs were on show between the top and a pair of light-wash jeans. The waistband came up to her belly button and hugged her curvy hips. The denim clung to her shapely thighs.

Lauren’s only accessory was a set of dainty stud earrings. She styled her blond locks down in slightly messy natural waves that were pushed to one side.

The photo showed Lauren standing in a mostly dark room with a small green plant in the corner. However, a bit of natural light did pour into the room via a window off-camera, as the shadows could be seen on the wall. The hottie stood beneath the bright rays, which caused her tan skin to glow. She looked absolutely radiant.

Lauren posed with her hands on her booty and her elbows bent. She arched her back slightly but slouched her shoulders, causing her chest to spill out even more. She leaned her head to the side and appeared to be in the middle of a gentle laugh.

In the caption, Lauren said that she aimed to bring “positive energy” to her followers.

The post garnered more than 20,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with her followers. Many people expressed admiration for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Beautiful! Your photos are always great,” one fan wrote with a few emoji.

“Stop being so gorgeous,” another user joked.

“Love this girl you look beautiful,” a third person added.

“MY FAVORITE!!! Smiley you is the best you!” a fourth follower wrote.

Many people shared their compliments in the form of heart-eye and flame emoji.

Lauren always knows how to leave her fans impressed. She stripped down to a barely-there yellow bikini earlier this week in a sultry post that received more than 22,000 likes.