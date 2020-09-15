Sofia Vergara Stuns In A Slinky Black Lace Dress In Throwback Photo

Sofia flaunted her jaw dropping curves by the water.

Sofia Vergara stunned in a black lace dress in a photo shared to Instagram this week. The America’s Got Talent judge posted a throwback shot of herself on Monday, September 14, which showed her posing by the ocean during a shoot for the fashion house Dolce and Gabbana.

The former Modern Family actress sat down on a low wall in front of the water with the mountainous coastline behind her.

Sofia showed a little skin in the slinky scoop neck dress, which featured lace from the top to down past her knees. The sleeves were unlined, while the bodice hugged her jaw dropping curves and was backed with a black material. The actress sat with her legs crossed and propped herself up with her right arm.

The 48-year-old looked years younger than her age as she posed with a leopard-print bag under her arm and gave the camera a slight smile and a sultry glare. Sofia had her long, brunette hair half up and half down and brought a little color to her outfit with dark red lipstick. She accessorized with a gothic-style beaded necklace and at least one ring.

In the caption, the star explained how much it meant for her to be a part of the shoot. She used a sparkle and double heart emoji and added the hashtag #tb to confirm the snap was a throwback.

Fans and a few famous faces were clearly stunned by the upload and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Classy and beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Love this look,” another said with four fire emoji.

“You are so beautiful @sophiavergara,” a third commented with a red heart.

Sofia’s fellow America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum also praised her. The German supermodel commented with a single fire emoji.

The upload has so far received more than 222,000 likes and over 1,037 comments.

Sofia often treats her social media fans to photos of herself in different outfits.

Last week, she asked her 20.1 million followers which of her ensembles they liked better as she posted two photos of herself at the AGT judge’s table.

In the first, she stunned in a leopard-print bustier as she posed with her hands on her hips with her long hair straight and down. She slipped into a sparkly strapless top and black bottoms for the second. Sofia leaned on the desk with her left arm and gave the camera a very sultry look with her locks curled.