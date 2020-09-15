Anastasiya Kvitko Is A Smokeshow In The Tightest Dress Imaginable

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko dropped the jaws of her 11.6 million followers after posing in a dress that was so skintight, it looked painted onto her body.

The garment was a light beige color that played into the neutral tones of the shot in addition to complementing the Miami-based model’s sun-kissed skin. The fabric appeared to have a slight sheen and was made from a skintight material that hugged her curves so closely that it left little of the model’s figure to the imagination.

The garment featured an off-the-shoulder neckline that exposed Kvitko’s collarbone and offered fans a hint of her décolletage. The fabric closely molded against her bust, cinching underneath to accentuate her assets. The skintight nature of the dress also highlighted her slim waist and hourglass figure.

The dress featured long sleeves and a below-the-knee hemline. Natural ruching was visible when the material tugged against her enviable figure.

Kvitko styled her hair into a voluminous blowout, and swept her long brunette locks over her right shoulder where they cascaded down to just above her midriff. She sported a chic light pink manicure and opted for a gold watch as her sole accessory.

The backdrop for the photo was a plain eggshell-colored wall that allowed the model to be the sole focus of the photo. Kvitko slightly angled her body towards the camera to showcase her curves to their best advantage. She looked out to the side, giving a pensive air to the otherwise sultry shot.

In her caption, Kvitko took a bright and cheerful tone in contrast to the sensual vibe of her picture. She asked her followers about their habits on starting the day, ending the note with a sun emoji.

Fans went wild over the Tuesday morning treat and quickly awarded the upload around 42,000 likes and more than 930 comments within 45 minutes of posting.

“You never cease to amaze me, I love your dress,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a red rose emoji and a heart symbol.

“All light and energy for you to always shine,” wished a second.

“Oh Anastasiya you are so incredibly stunning. You were really created from something else. I wish I could look a fraction as glamorous and beautiful as you do!!! It’s like you can never take a bad photo,” complimented a third.

“You are one in a million,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with four red hearts.

This is not the first time this week that Kvitko — who has on occasion been called the “Russian Kim Kardashian” — has sent pulses racing. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she stunned her fans yesterday in a low-cut blouse for a new Bang Energy video.