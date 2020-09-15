WWE Rumors: Superstar Will Reportedly Be Out Of Action Until 2021 Due To Neck Injury

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Live, by way of WrestlingNews.co, WWE superstar Ivar is expected to be out of action until 2021.

Ivar was injured on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The superstar landed awkwardly following a dive during an Eight-Man Tag Team match against Hurt Business.

This resulted in him having to be withdrawn from the bout. The performer made the ‘X’ signal following the spot, indicating that he needed immediate medical attention.

Company officials reportedly believed that he’d suffered a cervical injury and he was expected to make a full recovery. He was immediately taken to hospital following the incident, which was reported as a precautionary measure at the time.

Upon further investigation, however, they learned that Ivar’s condition was much more serious. As highlighted in the report, the Monday Night Raw star is set to undergo neck surgery this week.

It is believed that he could be on the sidelines for up to a year at the earliest — as is the case for most performers who need neck surgery — though it’s still too early to determine how long he’ll be absent for.

As documented by WhatCulture, Ivar also has a history of neck problems that could complicate matters further. It’s highly likely that the company will be extra careful with him because of his previous experience. However, this could delay his comeback even more.

The performer’s injury could also result in his fellow Viking Raider Erik being removed from television. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, there are concerns over the superstar’s future as Vince McMahon doesn’t push tag team members as singles stars when their partner is forced to recuperate.

As highlighted in The Inquisitr article, there are also fears that Ivar’s absence could completely derail the duo’s momentum. If Erik is still used on television, he’ll likely be used as an enhancement talent. He was squashed by Bobby Lashley on last night’s show, suggesting that he won’t be pushed.

However, if both wrestlers are absent, they risk becoming an afterthought, similar to The Authors of Pain’s situation. The latter team was taken off television after one member got hurt, and the duo was subsequently released due to officials having no ideas for them.

Ivar isn’t the only performer who could be sidelined for a while. Mickie James was reportedly hurt in a match with Asuka on this week’s Raw. The veteran only returned to action a few weeks ago, which makes the latest situation even more unfortunate.