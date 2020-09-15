Corrie Yee Exudes Barbie Doll Vibes In A Cheeky Pink Swimsuit: ‘No Kens Allowed’

Corrie Yee channeled her inner Barbie girl in her most recent Instagram upload, which was shared to her page on Tuesday, September 15. The model sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her enviable booty in a sexy ensemble inspired by the iconic doll.

The image was snapped at the famous Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas, per the geotag, which was redesigned earlier this summer with a Barbie Doll theme. Corrie stood outside the bright pink house at the edge of a luxurious pool filled with several rafts, posing with her backside to the camera with her legs slightly spread apart and one leg propped up on her toes. She turned her upper body around at her hips to face the camera and pulled her white-framed sunglasses down to the edge of her nose to flash a sultry stare to the lens while spreading her plump lips into a soft smile.

Corrie went full bombshell in a skimpy swimwear look that, naturally, was in the famous doll’s signature hot pink hue. She rocked a scanty one-piece in the bold hue that clung tightly to her figure, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame. Its backside boasted a daringly cheeky cut that showcased her round booty in its entirety, while also treating her 1 million-plus followers to a full look at her sculpted thighs and long, lean legs.

An eyeful of sideboob was exposed thanks to its wide armholes, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe. The garment also featured thick straps and a daring scoop back design that offered a peek at Corrie’s toned back, arms, and shoulders.

Corrie held a square purse in the same neon hue in her hand, and added a pair of chunky white Chanel sneakers to give her poolside look a sporty vibe. She also styled her dark tresses down in straightened locks that cascaded behind her back and nearly grazed the tops of her bare buns.

Fans wasted no time in showing the sizzling new addition to Corrie’s Instagram page some love. It has amassed more than 2,000 likes within just 35 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Incredibly sexy,” one person wrote.

“Looking amazing in pink!” praised another fan.

“Why are you so perfect?” a third follower asked.

“Come on Barbie, let’s go party,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Corrie has bared her booty on social media. Last week, the model showcased her derriere in another poolside shot that captured her rocking a semi-sheer white one-piece that left little to the imagination. That look proved to be a hit as well, racking up nearly 17,000 likes and 156 comments to date.