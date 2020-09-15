Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Her Curves In A Pink Sports Bra & Tight Leggings

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss recently took a vacation to the Maldives in honor of her wedding anniversary, and her latest Instagram share captured a moment spent at her resort. Ashley stood on a wooden patio area with a breathtaking view of the ocean stretching out behind her. An island was visible on the horizon, and the sky was filled with fluffy white clouds. The sun shone down on Ashley’s bronzed skin and illuminated her stunning features.

She showcased her voluptuous figure in an athletic ensemble that hugged all her curves. On top, she rocked a pink sports bra with white details. The garment was from the brand Shefit, which Ashley has worn on her Instagram page several times before. She tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, so her followers knew where to find it.

The bra had a scooped neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. There appeared to be a zipper detail going down the front, and a horizontal band stretching around her torso provided additional support. Several inches of her stomach were on display in the look.

Ashley paired the feminine top with simple black leggings. The bottoms were high-waisted, coming right to Ashley’s natural waist and accentuating her hourglass shape. The black fabric clung to her curvaceous hips and voluptuous thighs before ending just a few inches above her ankles in a capri length. She mentioned in the caption that they were from Shefit as well, and even revealed that she wore the leggings on her trip home.

Ashley was barefoot in the snap, and her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in damp, tousled waves. She had her eyes closed and had a huge smile on her face as she enjoyed a moment of merriment on the wooden patio.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling shot, and the post received over 6,500 likes within just one hour, including a like from fellow plus-sized model Hunter McGrady. The post also received 61 comments from Ashley’s audience.

“Gorgeous!” one follower wrote simply.

“Great curves,” another chimed in.

“You can ride on my boat anytime! GODDESS OF THE SEA,” a third fan remarked, followed by a string of flame emoji.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley shared a breathtaking snap in which she wore a tie-dye bikini that highlighted her curvaceous physique to perfection. She perched on the edge of a pool that overlooked a vast expanse of water, and the sun appeared to be setting in the beautiful shot. She had both her arms raised to the sky and looked joyful as she soaked in the moment.