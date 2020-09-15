Kamala Harris Shares Rare Family Pic & Birthday Wishes For Son Cole: ‘I Am Proud Every Day To Be Your Momala’

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris shared a rare family photo and birthday wishes for son Cole with her 3.9 million Instagram followers, who appeared to appreciate the testament to what they believe is her first and foremost priority: her family.

Kamala looked lovely in the photograph as she stood alongside her husband Douglas Emhoff and his children, Cole and Ella. The intimate pic appeared to have been taken in an outdoor area.

Beyond the clan was a light-colored seating area. It was decorated with pillows in orange tones. A wicker egg chair was also nestled underneath what appeared to be a pergola, which is constructed to provide shade from the summer sun. An arrangement of greenery surrounded the sofa, giving the outdoor gathering place a semblance of privacy.

Cole, to the left in the photograph, wore a navy blue collared shirt paired with tan pants. Next to him stood Douglas. He sported a light blue dress shirt and had his arms protectively wrapped around his son and wife. He wore jeans and a belt to finish his look.

Kamala was chic in black pants, a striped top in the same hue and white and a gray jacket. Her dark hair was pulled back away from her face, and she wore large hoop earrings in her lobes.

Finishing off the foursome was Ella, who sported a fashion-forward outfit of a dark-colored off-the-shoulder shirt and casual pants. She finished off her look with layered necklaces.

Kamala has a very close relationship with her stepchildren, who were named for jazz greats John Coltrane and Ella Fitzgerald. This anecdote was revealed in an essay the senator from California penned for Elle Magazine. In the same story, Kamala shared other intimate information about the close relationship she has with the pair, who instead of referring to her as their stepmother call her “Momala.”

Fans of the senator loved the intimate look into her private life and applauded the sweet photograph.

“We want you to be Momala of the United States,” wrote one follower.

“Your son is handsome just like his dad. You have a beautiful daughter too. We pray for you to become our Vice President. BIDEN-HARRIS 2020,” remarked a second fan on Instagram.

“Our grandmother used to call my sister and me Momala. It’s very Yiddish,” commented a third social media user.

“You have a beautiful family, Mrs. Harris! God bless you all and give you strength over the next several months until the election,” stated a fourth fan.