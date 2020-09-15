Luciana Del Mar Strips Off Her Shirt To Flash Her Incredible Curves Wearing A Red Bikini

Instagram smokeshow Luciana Del Mar took to her Instagram account on Monday night to show off her incredible curves as she hit the beach in Los Angeles, California. In the caption of the post, she told her followers about the importance of empathy.

In the stunning video, Luciana looked hotter than ever as she strutted her stuff on the beach in a red string bikini. The tiny top featured dainty straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a low-cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching thong bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as they emphasized her round booty, flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process. Her long, lean legs were also highlighted in the post. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, bracelets on her wrists, and a gold necklace.

Luciana walked the beach next to another model who sported a pink two-piece. She wore a black t-shirt over her bathing suit, which she quickly stripped off to show some skin. She then began to pose in an array of positions in the sand as she swiveled her hips, ran her fingers through her hair, and spun around to show off her all her assets.

She wore her long hair parted in the center. The brunette locks were styled in loose strands that fell behind her back and hung down her shoulders.

Luciana’s 935,000-plus followers went wild for the post. The video was viewed more than 128,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 190 messages during that time.

“My beautiful princess Luchi looks so gorgeous even her friend,” one follower stated.

“Wow..!! BEAUTIFUL Girls & Videos,” another wrote.

“Sending your way all the positive vibes. Hope you have a wonderful and a blessed week ahead,” a third comment read.

“U and your friend both are insanely gorgeous and beautiful asf,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to going scantily clad in her online uploads. She’s become known for sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a pink and purple tie-dyed bikini as she posed near the ocean at sunset. To date, that upload as racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 280 comments.