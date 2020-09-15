Pregnant Vanessa Morgan Posts Edgy Selfie On First Day Back On ‘Riverdale’ Set

Vanessa Morgan revealed she is back at work on the Riverdale set after coronavirus shut down production six months ago, in an edgy Instagram post on Monday, and shared that on her first day back she was almost six months pregnant.

The actor posted a revealing selfie on the social media platform to mark her first day back. In the snap, Vanessa wore her character Toni Topaz’s trademark pink locks styled in loose curls, which gave the snap a glamorous feel. She wore a revealing black top — most likely a part of her Riverdale wardrobe — for the photo, along with heavy jewelry. The risqué top featured two thick black shoulder straps, while cutouts below the square neckline revealed her ample cleavage. She had layered numerous silver necklaces with statement pendants, which ensured the outfit reflected her character’s edgy vibe.

Vanessa pouted for the shot, and struck a peace sign with her right hand, which framed her right eye. She appeared to be in a house — or perhaps her trailer — in the shot, as a door, window blinds, and a light switch could be seen in the background.

Vanessa’s caption referred both to the six-month filming break from the hit Netflix show, as well as her pregnancy.

A number of the star’s 8.8 million followers headed over to the comment section to share their thoughts on the fun snap. Many were focused on how the production would deal with Vanessa’s pregnancy on screen.

“I’m so exited to see how they are going to incorporating your baby bump in the show, if they are going to!,” wrote one Riverdale fan, who added a string of pink heart emoji to their comment.

“Cheryl and Toni gonna adopt???! Lol,” suggested another follower, who referred to her character’s girlfriend Cheryl Blossom, played by Madelaine Petsch.

“So it Toni pregnant?? I want to see how they do this,” wrote a third fan.

As The Inquisitr covered, Vanessa announced she was pregnant back in July in a cute gender reveal Instagram video that showed her finding out that her little one is going to be a boy. The exciting announcement came just over six months after she married professional baseball player Michael Kopech. She told fans in the caption that she had debated whether to keep her baby bump hidden for longer, but decided to reveal the happy news after she realized people would eventually see her swollen belly — and she wanted her fans to hear the news from her.