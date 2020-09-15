Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In An Animal-Print Slip Dress

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a tantalizing quartet of shots in which she rocked a slinky slip dress. The photos were taken in her cabin out in the woods, and the breathtaking natural setting provided the perfect backdrop for the sizzling shots.

The first snap was taken from a further perspective, and Sara stood in the doorway of her diamond-shaped cabin. Lights illuminated the space and cast a warm glow in the otherwise green forest, and the camera captured her curves through a few moss-covered tree trunks.

She held a glass of wine in her hand and glanced over her shoulder at the camera. The second snap showed off a bit more of the sexy ensemble, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova. In addition to tagging the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post and the first picture, Sara named the specific dress in the caption, in case her followers were interested.

The garment was crafted from an animal-print fabric, and the dress was a full length piece. Her back was almost entirely exposed, with two extremely thin straps crossing it to secure the garment, and the fabric dipped down below her lower back. The material floated over her pert posterior and toned thighs before ending right at her ankles.

Sara spun around slightly for the third shot, showing a bit more of the front of the ensemble. The garment had a low-cut neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage, and placed her toned arms on full display. Sara posed with one hand on her waist and the other resting on the door nearby, and she gazed at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive expression. Her long blond locks were loose, and she had a hair clip on one side that kept her silky tresses away from her stunning features.

For the fourth and final snap in the series, Sara posed with her back to the viewer as she seductively lowered one of the straps down her arm. She accessorized with a pair of chunky high heels, and her fans loved the share.

The post racked up over 4,200 likes as well as 42 comments within just 12 minutes of going live.

“Always stunning,” one fan commented.

“You are so gorgeous,” another added.

“What a great location!” a third fan remarked, captivated by the natural beauty of Sara’s surroundings.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara gave her followers a glimpse behind-the-scenes of her hands-on work at the campsite. She rocked a pair of camoflauge-print overalls over a white sports bra, and appeared to be cutting a few planks of wood outdoors. Her blond locks were pulled back in pigtails for the sexy snaps.