‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke & AJ McLean Stun Fans With Major IG Announcement

Dancing with the Stars Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean stunned fans with a major Instagram announcement just moments after taking the floor together for their first dance as a couple on the Season 29 debut of the competition series.

AJ revealed in a post on the social media site that he and Cheryl will be working outside the ballroom together on a podcast titled Pretty Messed Up.

The informative program will focus on their lives on and off the set of the competition series and will also touch other personal issues as well as the struggle of addiction and recovery.

AJ shared the information alongside a photo of himself and Cheryl.

In a slide that immediately followed the first photograph, the dancing duo shared the logo for their radio show, which was made available to listeners on September 15.

In the image, the two sat next to one another. Both have been self-quarantining away from their spouses and families since beginning their dance journey together. This way, they remain in a protected environment and only have contact with each other as a safety measure set in place for the dance competition. This also protects the other competitors in case someone falls ill with coronavirus over the next two months as the celebrities and their professional partners will strut their stuff in the ballroom.

Cheryl is married to actor Matthew Lawrence. AJ is wed to wife Rochelle and the couple shares two children, Ava and Lyric.

Cheryl wore her dark hair straight and cut into a fashionable shoulder-length bob. It was worn parted to one side. She donned a sparkling pink shirt. The oversized neckline fell seductively over her left shoulder in the snap. She smiled directly at the photographer.

AJ sported a black sweatshirt with a hood. Atop its front was a purple and pink graphic. With that, he wore a large dark-colored, wide-brimmed hat. His beard and mustache were neatly trimmed and framed his wide smile.

Fans of the dance duo loved the chance to be able to learn even more about them via their new venture.

“Discussing mental health & addiction and normalizing it is so important; thank you,” wrote one follower.

“This is awesome! So proud of you! I hope you win the mirrorball but it looks like you’re already winning!!” posted a second fan.

“I love you guys as a duo!! GREAT JOB!” commented a third viewer.

“This is amazing! Will def be turning in and u guys looked great out there!!” said a fourth fan followed by two thumbs up emoji.