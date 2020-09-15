Lisa Vanderpump Celebrates Her 60th Birthday With Sweet Messages From Fans

'The Vanderpump Rules' star marked her milestone day on September 15th.

Lisa Vanderpump celebrated her milestone 60th birthday on September 15.

The restaurateur turned reality star, who was born in London, England in 1960, skipped the big bash this year, but she was still celebrated by her many fans as she marked her new chapter. On social media, fans and famous friends feted the Vanderpump Rules star with messages, memes, and iconic throwbacks.

In a Twitter post, which can be seen below, Dr. John Sessa, the Executive Director of the Vanderpump Dog Foundation and co-founder of Vanderpump Pets, shared a throwback of the two of them at a past LA Pride Parade in Los Angeles. Lisa was pictured wearing her signature oversized pink hat and standing under a rainbow-colored umbrella as she took to the streets in support of LGBTQ rights.

In the caption to the celebratory pic, Sessa described Lisa as everyone’s “Dog mother” as he noted that it was time to celebrate her.

Happy Happy Birthday @LisaVanderpump – our DogMother!!! Today we celebrate YOU ????❤️????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/Uw0KWfNGa5 — Dr John Sessa (@johnfsessa) September 15, 2020

Others gave a nod to LVP’s nine-season stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Happy Birthday to the greatest housewife that ever existed, [Lisa Vanderpump],” one fan wrote on Twitter. “You are fabulous and I will forever miss your one-liners on RHOBH. You are beautiful inside and out.”

Another poked fun at Lisa’s ongoing joke that she only “puts out” on her husband’s birthday and on holidays.

“Hoping [Lisa Vanderpump] doesn’t have to put out, since it’s HER birthday. Happy Birthday, to the Queen of everything! I hope it’s filled with puppies, rosé, and family.”

Lisa also retweeted several of the sweet messages and photos posted by fans as she embraced her big day.

Lisa recently opened up about her feelings on turning 60 in an interview with Access hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. In the interview, which can be seen in a YouTube clip here, the SUR owner said she planned to celebrate her milestone day “quietly” due to COVID-19 concerns, but would go for a “big bash” once the pandemic is over.

“Or I’d just like to stay 59 forever, really, and pretend this year didn’t happen,” Lisa said.

Lisa still looks fabulous at age 60. Hours before she entered her new decade, she was spotted shopping with her husband, Ken Todd, at the Chanel store in Beverly Hills, according to The Daily Mail. The Bravo star was photographed outside of the ritzy boutique wearing a stylish pinstripe blazer and blue jeans along with platform heels while out shopping on Monday.