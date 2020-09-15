Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Sizzles In Baby Blue Lingerie While Lying In Bed, Calls Herself An Angel

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna sent the pulses of her 1.1 million Instagram followers racing after modeling a tiny lingerie bodysuit while lying in bed.

The top part of the garment consisted a demi-bra silhouette, with underwire and spaghetti straps offering support for the model’s bust. The bodysuit had a very low neckline that revealed a generous amount of Lvovna’s décolletage. Ruching covered the bottom half of the cup, adding visual interest to the otherwise monochromatic ensemble.

The bodysuit was closely tailored to Lvovna’s body, cinching in at her midriff to highlight her hourglass figure. A small peek-a-boo cut-out located just above her waist exposed even more skin. The bottom was a classic brief cut that left her toned legs on full display. Lace peeked out from the side hems to add to the sultry aesthetic of the look.

The lingerie was a brilliant blue color that played off the shades of Lvovna’s eyes and highlighted her sun-kissed skin. Her long brunette locks were left un-styled and cascaded in soft waves past her shoulders.

Lvovna posed by stretching out a luxurious bed that was covered with white blankets and had tulle drapes at the posts. She angled her body sideways to showcase her curves, bending one knee and placing her hand at her upper thigh. She rested her head on her other arm while giving the camera a smoldering look.

In her caption, Lvovna did not give much explanation for the shot, opting instead to use a smiling angel emoji and geo-tagging the location as Hollywood, California.

Fans went wild over the sultry new shot and awarded the upload over 36,000 likes and more than 375 glowing comments.

“There is no one else who come so close to perfection,” gushed an awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a red heart and a kissing face emoji.

“Shooting portraits with you is seriously on my bucket list of things to do,” confessed a second.

“You are seriously the most stunning person on the entire planet. I don’t know how you do it. P.S. You should wear blue more often… you look like an angel,” raved a third, referencing Lvovna’s caption.

“You’re gorgeous and look amazing girl,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with two red hearts, three rose symbols, and a couple of heart-eye face emoji.

This is far from the first time this week that the Russian stunner has wowed her fans. Yesterday, she treated fans to a multi-picture update where she sizzled in a tiny neon green bikini at the beach. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the update earned over 33,000 likes.