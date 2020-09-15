Tammy Hembrow Snaps A Sizzling Mirror Selfie While Posing On The Floor In A Tiny Green Bra & Matching Panties

Tammy Hembrow captivated the attention of her 11.5 million Instagram followers this week with a sizzling new selfie that saw her showing some serious skin.

The Aussie hottie smoldered as she flaunted her fit physique in a set of sexy undergarments from Lounge Underwear that left little to the imagination. The racy look included a light green triangle-style bralette with a deep, plunging neckline that left her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage well on display. It had a thick logo band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage, as well as thin shoulder straps that offered a peek at Tammy’s toned arms.

Tammy also rocked a pair of matching panties that took her risque ensemble to another level. The lingerie boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showcased the star’s curvy hips, while also treating her audience to a look at her sculpted thighs. It also featured the same logo-style waistband that sat low on her hips, drawing attention to the model’s trim waist, flat tummy, and chiseled abs.

She showed off her scanty outfit through the reflection of a large mirror that appeared to be in her bedroom, which was furnished with a large bed, dresser, and gray couch covered in stuffed animals. The model sat on her knees on top of the carpeted floor, resting one hand on a small, fuzzy chair beside her. She held her cell phone in her other hand, which was covered in an adorable Care Bears phone case. Her gaze was averted to its screen, ensuring that she would capture the photo at the perfect angle.

Tammy’s only accessory seemed to be a small dermal piercing underneath her left eye. She also opted for a simple hairstyle, letting her platinum locks spill messily behind her back in loose waves.

Many of Tammy’s followers took some time to show their admiration for the sultry shot. It has earned over 137,000 likes and hundreds of compliments within just four hours of going live.

“HOT HOT HOT,” one person wrote.

“Flawless angel,” remarked another fan.

“Always obsessed w/ u!” a third follower quipped.

“You are one of the most beautiful ladies I have ever seen,” added a fourth admirer.

Green seems to be one of Tammy’s favorite colors right now, as she has sported the hue in a number of recent social media uploads. Over the weekend, the model shared another set of snaps in which she rocked a daringly short green dress that clung tightly to her figure while exposing an eyeful of sideboob. That look proved to be another major hit, amassing more than 266,000 likes and 967 comments to date.