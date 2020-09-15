Jessica Naz Showcases Her Shapely Legs In Tight Jeans While Wearing Cowboy Boots & Hat: ‘Giddy Up’

Guess girl Jessica Naz returned to her Instagram account this week to flaunt her shapely legs as she modeled a gorgeous outfit. The bombshell showed off her sassy side for the camera while tapping into her country side.

In the stunning snap, Jessica looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a pair of skintight jeans that clung tightly to her long, lean legs. The pants also wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and accentuated her curvy hips.

She also appeared to topless underneath of a matching denim jacket. The garment was left unbuttoned and open, but covered her chest. She cuffed the sleeves while flaunting her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. She accessorized the style with a black cowboy hat and a pair of matching fringe cowboy boots.

Jessica sat in a metal chair in front of a plain brown backdrop for the shot. She had her body slumped down low in the seat while she arched her back and stretched on leg out in front of her. The other leg was bent as she rested one hand near her hip as she grabbed the brim of her hat with the other.

The top of her brown hair was covered. However, her long locks spilled out in loose waves that cascaded over the back of the chair.

Many of Jessica’s 488,000-plus followers seemed to approve of the post, clicking the like button more than 3,300 times in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 50 remarks about the pic during that time.

“What’s up Cowgirl?” one follower stated.

“Bond girl hot,” another admirer gushed.

“Endless legs,” a third person declared in the comments.

“Wow. Looking so fabulous, in this Faded Blue Denim Jeans, the Black Western/Cowgirl Hat, the Black Western/Cowgirl Boots, w/fringes. Take Care Hun. Thanks, so much for sharing this,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to flashing her incredible physique in racy outfits. She’s become known for rocking racy bathing suits, tight pants, and sexy tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed some tight jeans and jacket as she carried a red handbag and placed her hands on a beautiful horse in front of her. That post also proved to be popular among fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 7,100 likes and over 120 comments.