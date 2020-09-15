Casey Costelloe Shows Off Killer Figure In An Itty-Bitty Leopard-Print Bikini

Casey Costelloe’s latest Instagram upload has her fans talking. The model showed off her killer figure in yet another skimpy bikini while enjoying a day at the beach.

Casey returned to her page on Tuesday, September 15 to share the skin-baring new snap that likely got pulses racing. The image was taken at Caves Beach, per the geotag, and saw the Aussie hottie posing underneath the shade of a large cave. She stood in profile to the lens, bending one leg up at the knee while reaching one hand up to rest it on the rock formation above her. She averted her gaze to the sandy ground and wore a soft smile on her face as she put on a smoking-hot display for the camera that added some serious heat to her feed.

The social media star sizzled as she showcased her dangerous curves in a sexy bikini from Andi Bagus that left little to the imagination. The two-piece was made of a bold leopard-print material that popped against Casey’s tanned physique, much of which was on display due to its racy design. It included a minuscule top with a thick band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage, accentuating her petite frame. The number also featured tiny cups that covered up only what was necessary of her voluptuous assets, exposing an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob as she worked the camera.

Casey’s bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well. The garment showcased the model’s curvaceous lower half nearly in its entirety, letting her curvy booty and sculpted thighs hang out thanks to its cheeky design. It had a thin waistband as well, which Casey tugged high up on her hips as the snap was taken to draw attention to her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The beauty left her blond tresses down for the day, stying them in a middle part so they would spill evenly down her shoulders to frame her face. A pair of dainty gold hoop earrings peeked out from underneath her locks, giving her beach day look a bit of bling.

Unsurprisingly, the comments section of the post was quickly filled with love for Casey’s latest look.

“Absolutely beautiful. Very fierce,” one person wrote.

“Sexy and exquisite,” remarked another fan.

“What a knockout! PERFECTION!” a third follower praised.

“All I see is a gorgeous and sexy woman with an amazing and stunning body,” added a fourth admirer.

The snap has also amassed nearly 4,000 likes within two hours of going live.