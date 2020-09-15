Paul Rudd Encourages Young People To Wear A Mask In New Coronavirus PSA

Actor and comedian Paul Rudd partnered with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to release a lighthearted PSA that urged millennials to wear a face covering in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as reported by USA Today.

“Yo, what up, dogs. Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person,” the 51-year-old started, featuring him wearing an oversized yellow hoodie, sideways baseball hat, and headphones while carrying a skateboard.

The two-minute announcement, first posted on Cuomo’s Twitter, has already accumulated over 3 million views in less than 24 hours and has since been promoted by First We Feast, a pop culture company notorious for its food-driven video franchises.

The actor stated that the governor asked him to help raise awareness about the virus. Throughout the film, Rudd uses various slang popular among millennials, including the terms “cap,” “fam,” “lit,” and “beast.”

“It’s not hard. People are dying, hundreds of thousands of people are dying. It’s preventable. I shouldn’t have to make it fun—it’s science!” Rudd exclaimed at the very end of the sketch.

Since being posted, the video has gained nationwide attention of reputable news sources like Good Morning America and The Today Show. Numerous celebrities and fans have shared their approval of the PSA, admitting it served its purpose of being funny and informative at the same time. The PSA was posted as the U.S. reached almost 6.8 million coronavirus cases, according to Newsweek.

The video is a part of Cuomo’s nationwide “Mask Up America” campaign, which includes more PSAs narrated by Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, and other celebrities.

Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up: pic.twitter.com/GTks5NUBmR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 14, 2020

The New York governor has remained vigilant in spreading awareness and information regarding the global pandemic and does so by staying active on Twitter. He consistently reminds his followers to put on a mask, posts the number of tests reported, and informs civilians of the number of positive test results.

As of Monday, New York City mandated $50 fines be issued to any commuter who refuses to wear a face covering on any form of public transportation in hopes that more civilians will practice covering their mouth and nose to prevent the spread of the virus.

“This nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it,” Cuomo said in a recent statement to USA Today. “We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him.”