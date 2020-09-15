Laura Amy Spreads Her Legs In A Barely-Fitting Bikini For Latest Update

Australian fitness model Laura Amy tantalized her Instagram following this morning with a provocative bikini shot, posing on the bathroom floor with her legs spread open. Nestled in the narrow space between the tub and counter, the 28-year-old sat with one knee raised and the other leg folded in front of her body, giving fans a peek at her chic, black pedicure in addition to flaunting her incredible curves. She slightly leaned backward to offer a great view of her hourglass frame, tucking one hand behind her head and parting her lips in a sultry expression. The seductive pose sent followers into a frenzy, leading one devotee to comment, “Why are you killing me every time,” trailed by a string of loving emoji.

Laura looked super hot in a low-cut bikini that struggled to contain her, causing her busty chest to spill out on all sides. The plunging top exposed her cleavage and flashed a serious amount of underboob. The small triangular cups were spaced wide apart, connecting through a tiny string adorned with a sparkling metallic heart. Two similar ornaments decorated one of the thin side straps of her bottoms, which were pulled high on her waist, accentuating her trim figure.

The insanely high-cut bathing suit fully bared Laura’s curvy hips. Likewise, her voluptuous thighs were also amply showcased, as was her flat tummy. The look was complete with a scooped waistline that fell far past her belly button and spaghetti shoulder straps to frame her generous décolletage.

The swimsuit was a vibrant, bubblegum-pink color that accentuated her gorgeous tan and complemented her raven tresses. Laura called attention to the color of her swimwear with two cherry blossoms in her caption, tagging Oh Polly as the maker of the revealing bathing suit.

The sizzling brunette wore her hair down for the shot, her tresses cascading behind the open space between her slender arm and sinuous flank. Her blond highlights framed her face, emphasizing her beautiful features.

Laura’s devoted Instagram fans were eager to express their adoration for the stunning model and her sexy appearance. Her post racked up more than 11,600 likes and a little shy of 320 comments, all within the first five hours it was online.

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous and beautiful in that lovely pink bikini,” read one message, trailed by a string of kiss-mark emoji.

“Pink I didnt [sic[ think would be your color but I love being wrong [you] look amazing!” penned another Instagram user, leaving a trail of flames and hearts.

“Sittinn [sic] pretty in Pink very nice,” chimed in a third follower, adding an assortment of flattering emoji.