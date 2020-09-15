‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Lies On Her Stomach Alongside Celebrity Partner Jesse Metcalfe In Cute Rehearsal Pic

'I’ve loved getting to know you,' she told the former 'Desperate Housewives' star in her caption.

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess lay on her stomach alongside her celebrity partner, former Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe, just after they took the ballroom floor for the first time as a couple for the show’s Season 29 debut.

In the photo, Sharna had her left hand against her head as she posed next to Jesse in one of the show’s rehearsal rooms.

The mirrorball-winning returning pro looked lovely as she made eye contact with the camera. She wore a silver watch on her left wrist. She rocked a black dance top with thin straps, showing off her incredibly fit arms, shoulders, and torso. Sharna paired the top with dark-colored athletic pants and wore a pair of slides on her feet.

Sharna’s hair was a mixture of two tones. The roots and length of her hair were a platinum blond color, while the ends were dyed in a funky contrasting pink tone.

Jesse looked handsome in his position on the left-hand side of the photograph. He wore a gray T-shirt and his muscular arms were on full display.

The dance duo posed just in front of an oversized show logo crafted entirely in white lights and placed on a brick wall. On the floor beneath them, the light-colored wood provided a striking contrast.

In the caption, Sharna applauded her celebrity partner for his hard work prior to and during the dance, calling their quickstep to “Part-Time Lover” by Stevie Wonder a difficult routine to master for the first week of competition. The twosome scored 18 points out of a possible 30 for their efforts. She also spoke of their burgeoning friendship.

Thus far, only the judges, which include Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, have scored the competitors. During the second week of the series, fans will be allowed to vote for their favorites. The votes will be tallied and one celebrity will be voted off first.

In the comments section, fans went wild for the pairing. Many welcomed Sharna back to the Dancing with the Stars family with open arms after she was not invited to the series as a pro last season. She won her first mirrorball during Season 27 with radio personality Bobby Bones.

“These 2 will become a couple…I bet!!” commented one follower.

“The most attractive couple ever,” wrote a second fan.

“You 2 were great!!!! And you have chemistry!!! Even Carrie Ann noticed,” shared a third Instagram user.

“Omg I remember Jesse from Passions and loved when you confessed that you did too. So glad you’re back. You are one of my favorites and my niece adores you Sharna,” penned a fourth follower.