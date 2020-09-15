Katelyn Runck Shows Off Killer Abs & Curvy Hips In Stunning Evening Gown

Katelyn Runck turned on the glam in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday morning. The model shared a collection of photos of herself sporting a shiny rust-colored evening gown with a cut-out at the center that displayed her muscular abs and busty chest. Her curves looked incredible in the elegant piece.

The dress featured a halterneck with two pieces of fabric crossed above her chest. A large diamond-shaped cut-out ran from her bust to her belly button, so her underboob was on full display. The tight fabric squeezed her chest out.

The lower half of the gown was cut in a V-shape, where the front rested low on her waist to fully expose her flat tummy. The sides came up above her hips to draw attention to her tiny hourglass figure. Additionally, the material was ruched and clung to her hips. A thigh-high slit in the middle allowed both lean legs to peek out from the floor-length dress.

Katelyn completed the ensemble with nude strappy heels that accentuated her pins even further. Her brunette hair was styled down in loose waves.

The photos showed Katelyn standing just outside a black front door. Behind her, a white and iron table held a bottle of tequila and a shot glass. Natural light appeared to be shining on the model, giving her skin and her dress a gorgeous shine.

In the first image, Katelyn stretched out one leg and pointed her toes. She placed her hands on her hips to draw in her waist and curved her body slightly. She stared at the camera with bedroom eyes.

The second photo captured the babe gathering her hair into a messy cluster behind her head. She pulled the opposite leg out and pressed one arm against her bust, squeezing her cleavage. She looked into the distance thoughtfully.

The post received more than 6,800 likes and nearly 400 comments in under an hour, proving to be a success with Katelyn’s followers. Many people showered her with praise in the comments section.

“The perfect woman does exist,” one fan wrote with heart-eye emoji.

“Wow this is the best pic I’ve seen of you so far!!” another user added.

“Looking absolutely fabulous,” a third person declared.

“Slaying as always queen!” a fourth follower penned.

