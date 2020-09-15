WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Reportedly Not A Fan Of Two ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstars

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that Vince McMahon doesn’t view Andrade and Angel Garza as main event superstars in WWE.

Zelina Vega, the duo’s manager, parted ways with the superstars on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. She is set to feud with Asuka for the brand’s Women’s Championship, which could mean that Andrade and Garza become afterthoughts moving forward.

According to Meltzer, McMahon hasn’t been high on the superstars for quite some time. The journalist stated that Paul Heyman was a fan of both performers, but now that he doesn’t have any creative input regarding storylines, they could fall down the card.

“I was kind of told…Aleister Black and Andrade were two guys that were really gonna be in trouble because Vince doesn’t necessarily see a lot in them compared to what Heyman saw in them. It appeared that Zelina Vega is splitting up from Garza and Andrade. I can see Garza being forgotten but maybe not but if there is a split, Andrade feels like he’s going to be the one…if they’re gonna do Garza vs. Andrade, it’s probably gonna be Garza that goes over and Andrade’s the one that gets forgotten.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, McMahon supposedly isn’t a fan of several performers that Heyman tried to push. The chairman thought the former executive director was focusing on the wrong talents, many of whom have lost their momentum since then.

Andrade received a push as the United States Champion on the red brand a few months ago. During that time, he had feuds with top talents such as Rey Mysterio. However, he was also suspended following a Wellness Policy Violation, which may have affected his standing.

Meltzer also noted that the decision to use their manager as a wrestler and break up the tag team could prove to be an unwise one. He compared it to Lana breaking away from Rusev and not finding success as a wrestler afterward.

The journalist stated he seems Andrade and Vega’s careers taking a similar path if they’re split up on WWE television. In his view, the company has a poor track record when it comes to breaking up teams and allies, and he’s worried the same will happen to the wrestlers in question.

The boss was reportedly a fan of Andrade at one point, however. As Ringside News pointed out, he supposedly saw him as a new Eddie Guerrero.