Kendall Jenner Outs Herself As A ‘Stoner’ On Kate Hudson’s Podcast

Kendall Jenner made the surprising revelation that she is a “stoner” during an appearance on Kate and Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast with her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian, The Daily Mail reported.

When the Hudson siblings asked the Kardashian-Jenner duo which one of the family could be described as a stoner, Kourtney immediately pointed the finger at her younger sister, who did not deny the accusation.

“I am a stoner. No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there,” confessed Kendall.

This was one of a number of revelations made during the fun podcast recording, which took place before the coronavirus pandemic. The sisters also revealed that of their siblings, Kylie Jenner is the most laid-back, as Kourtney described the cosmetics mogul as “very non-judgmental.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kendall revealed that while she will watch older episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she’s not so bothered about watching more recent series.

“Because those are like low-key home videos to us, so it’s really cool for us to see those, the new ones, I don’t care,” she explained.

The group also discussed the beginnings of the reality smash hit, as the siblings noted it was Kris Jenner who came up with the idea for the production.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

“Kim, Khloe and I were trying to do a show about…. this producer came to Kim and we were trying to do a show about our stores, Dash,” Kourtney explained.

However, she noted that during filming of the Dash stores, the team also began to film scenes at dinner.

“I think they just decided to do a family show,” Kourtney added.

While it was recorded months ago, the Sibling Revelry episode was released shortly after Kim Kardashian announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians would come to an end after 14 years. As The Inquisitr covered, a source told The Sun that matriarch Kris pulled the plug on the production after Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie threatened to quit.

However, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick — Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her children — were reportedly less keen to leave Keeping Up With The Kardashians behind. According to the publication, an insider told Page Six that the pair wanted to carry on filming as they believed it was “an easy and reliable payday.” The insider pointed to the fact that Khloe and Scott’s businesses are on the smaller side than the empires run by their co-stars.

“Some of them needed the money more than others,” the insider added.